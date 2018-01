Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hexindai Inc:

* ‍ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN AGGREGATE OF RMB1 BILLION IN LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENTS WITH PING AN BANK AND XIAMEN INTERNATIONAL BANK​

* SAYS ‍ACCORDING TO TERMS OF AGREEMENTS, PING AN BANK WILL PROVIDE A RMB500 MILLION LINE OF CREDIT WITH A TERM OF ONE YEAR​

* SAYS ‍ACCORDING TO TERMS OF AGREEMENTS, XIAMEN INTERNATIONAL BANK WILL PROVIDE A RMB500 MILLION LINE OF CREDIT WITH A TERM OF TWO YEARS​