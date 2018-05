May 14 (Reuters) - Hexion Inc:

* Q1 SALES ROSE 9 PERCENT TO $946 MILLION

* SEGMENT EBITDA FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $118 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 24% COMPARED WITH PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* QTRLY NET LOSS OF $13 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)