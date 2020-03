BRIEF-Hexo Announces Delay In Filing Interim Financial Statements, Provides Certain Financial Results For Q2 2020

March 17 (Reuters) - Hexo Corp:

* HEXO CORP. ANNOUNCES DELAY IN FILING OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND PROVIDES CERTAIN FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q2 2020

* HEXO CORP - WILL BE RECORDING A SIGNIFICANT IMPAIRMENT LOSS IN Q2 2020 FILINGS.

* HEXO CORP - HAS BEEN WORKING ON AMENDING ITS MD&A FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JULY 31, 2019 AND THREE MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2019

* HEXO CORP - FINAL IMPAIRMENT AMOUNT REMAINS TO BE DETERMINED.

* HEXO CORP - HAS ESTABLISHED A BLACKOUT ON TRADING BY DIRECTORS, OFFICERS AND OTHER INSIDERS OF COMPANY

* HEXO CORP - Q2 GROSS REVENUE WAS $23.8 MILLION, A 23% INCREASE FROM $19.3 MILLION DURING THREE MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2019

* HEXO CORP - TRADING BLACKOUT WILL CONTINUE UNTIL Q2 2020 FILINGS HAVE BEEN FILED

* HEXO CORP - Q2 NET REVENUE WAS $17.0 MILLION, A 17% INCREASE FROM $14.5 MILLION IN Q1 2020

* HEXO CORP - NO LONGER EXPECTS TO RE-COMMENCE OPERATIONS AT NIAGARA FACILITY AND HAS DECIDED TO MARKET FACILITY FOR SALE

* HEXO CORP - AT END OF Q2 2020, CARRYING AMOUNT OF COMPANY’S TOTAL NET ASSETS SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEEDED ‎COMPANY’S MARKET CAPITALIZATION AS AT JANUARY 31

* HEXO CORP - INDUSTRY HAS EXPERIENCED SLOWER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL STORE ROLL-OUTS IN ‎CANADA

* HEXO CORP - INDUSTRY HAS EXPERIENCED DELAYS IN GOVERNMENT APPROVAL FOR CANNABIS DERIVATIVE PRODUCTS

* HEXO CORP - EXPECTED THAT IMPAIRMENT LOSS WILL BE IN RANGE OF $265 MILLION TO $280 MILLION AT END OF Q2 2020

* HEXO CORP - THERE IS NO ASSURANCE CO WILL BE ABLE TO OBTAIN ADDITIONAL FINANCING OR FINANCING WILL BE AVAILABLE ON REASONABLE TERMS

* HEXO CORP - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR Q2 2020 HAVE BEEN PREPARED ON A GOING CONCERN BASIS

* HEXO CORP - CONDITIONS ARE INDICATING EXISTENCE OF A MATERIAL UNCERTAINTY THAT MAY CAST DOUBT ON COMPANY'S ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS A GOING CONCERN