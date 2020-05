BRIEF-Hexo Corp Announces Early Conversion Option For Debentures

May 18 (Reuters) - Hexo Corp:

* HEXO CORP. ANNOUNCES EARLY CONVERSION OPTION FOR DEBENTURES

* HEXO CORP - BELIEVES COMPLETION OF EARLY CONVERSION OPTION WILL PROVIDE BALANCE SHEET FLEXIBILITY, REDUCE ANNUAL DEBT SERVICING COSTS

* HEXO - HOLDERS OF $29.86 MILLION OF 8% DEBENTURES HAVE ACCEPTED OFFER TO VOLUNTARILY CONVERT ALL OR A PORTION FOR ‎CONVERSION ‎UNITS

* HEXO CORP - CERTAIN INSIDERS HOLDING $7.92‎‎ MILLION OF DEBENTURES HAVE ACCEPTED EARLY CONVERSION OPTION