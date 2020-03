BRIEF-Hexo Corp Says Production And Manufacturing Facilities Remain Open

March 24 (Reuters) - Hexo Corp:

* HEXO CORP PROVIDES COVID-19 UPDATE

* HEXO CORP - CONFIRMING IT IS REMAINING OPERATIONAL ON HEELS OF CANNABIS SECTOR BEING INCLUDED AS AN ESSENTIAL WORKPLACE IN ONTARIO AND QUEBEC

* HEXO CORP - CAREFULLY MONITORING AND ASSESSING EVOLVING SITUATION RELATED TO COVID-19 AND POTENTIAL IMPACT TO ITS BUSINESS

* HEXO CORP - PRODUCTION AND MANUFACTURING FACILITIES REMAIN OPEN

* HEXO CORP - ADDITIONAL MEASURES IN PLACE TO ALLOW COMPANY TO MAINTAIN CAPACITY NEEDED TO FULFIL ORDERS