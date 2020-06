BRIEF-Hexo Says Net Revenue Up 30% To $22.1 Million

June 11 (Reuters) - Hexo Corp:

* . REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS; NET REVENUE UP 30% TO $22.1 MILLION, IMPROVED OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

* NET REVENUE INCREASED 30% TO $22.1 MILLION FROM $17.0 MILLION IN Q2

* HEXO - QTRLY NEGATIVE ADJUSTED EBITDA $4.3 MILLION VERSUS NEGATIVE $8.5 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW C$22.5 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* HEXO - PLANS TO ACHIEVE ADJUSTED. EBITDA POSITIVE IN H1 2021 WILL DEPEND ON GROWTH OF RETAIL STORES IN TWO LARGEST MARKETS, ONTARIO & QUEBEC

* DIFFICULT TO DETERMINE TIMING OF NEW LICENSES FOR NEW RETAILS STORES IN ONTARIO, BUILD OUT OF ADDITIONAL STORES IN QUEBEC