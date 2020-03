BRIEF-HF Company FY EBITDA Turns To Profit Of 0.7 Million Euros

March 30 (Reuters) - HF Company SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 32.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 0.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK: FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020, HF COMPANY GROUP IS ON TRAJECTORY OF CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT IN RESULTS, EXCLUDING THE CORONAVIRUS EFFECT

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HOWEVER, ALTHOUGH IT IS CURRENTLY IMPOSSIBLE TO PRECISELY QUANTIFY ITS ECONOMIC IMPACT, CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HEALTH CRISIS WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON BOTH SALES AND RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR

* GROUP'S HIGHLY POSITIVE CASH POSITION, NET OF ALL FINANCIAL DEBT, IS A MAJOR ASSET TO GET THROUGH THE ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN IN 2020