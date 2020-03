March 25 (Reuters) - HF Company SA:

* COVID 19 WILL HAVE A STRONG IMPACT ON THE TURNOVER OF THE TWO MAIN ACTIVITIES OF THE GROUP AND ITS RESULTS

* COVID 19: GROUP IS READY TO WEATHER THIS CRISIS WITH OPTIMUM EFFICIENCY

* END-2019 NET CASH POSITION OF EUR 15 MILLION EUR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)