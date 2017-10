Oct 5 (Reuters) - HF COMPANY SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 10.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NOTICES IMPROVEMENT IN TREND IN Q3 AND EXPECTS AMPLIFICATION OF TREND IN Q4 ‍​

* ADJUSTING COSTS TO DECLINE IN ACTIVITY, CO HAS EMBARKED ON PROGRAM TO REDUCE COSTS, FIRST EFFECTS EXPECTED TO MATERIALIZE DURING H2 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2kqHTqD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)