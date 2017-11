Nov 27 (Reuters) - HF GROUP PLC:

* POSTS 231.9 MILLION SHILLINGS PRETAX PROFIT FOR Q3‍​

* Q3 TOTAL OPERATING INCOME DECLINED BY 25 PERCENT TO 2.82 BILLION SHILLINGS

* TOTAL LOAN COLLECTIONS AMOUNTED TO 13.8 BILLION SHILLINGS FOR PERIOD TO SEPT 30, 2017