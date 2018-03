March 29 (Reuters) - HF Group Plc:

* SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME AT 3.05 BILLION SHILLINGS IN 2017 COMPARED TO 3.9 BILLION SHILLINGS IN 2016‍​

* SAYS PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 392 MILLION SHILLINGS IN 2017 VERSUS A PROFIT OF 1.44 BILLION SHILLINGS A YEAR AGO