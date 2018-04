April 27 (Reuters) - HF Group Plc:

* SHAREHOLDERS HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ISSUANCE OF BONUS SHARES

* IF GRANTED REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR BONUS SHARE OFFER, GROUP WILL ISSUE ADDITIONAL 35 MILLION SHARES AT 5 SHILLINGS PER SHARE

* GROUP HAS REVIEWED ITS BUSINESS STRATEGY AND SHIFTED ITS FOCUS TO GROWTH THROUGH LEVERAGING DIGITAL CHANNELS Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)