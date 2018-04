April 9 (Reuters) - HFF Inc:

* HFF ANNOUNCES $480.65M SALE OF 11 MULTI-HOUSING COMMUNITIES IN CORE U.S. MARKETS

* HFF - ANNOUNCES SALE OF MULTI-HOUSING COMMUNITIES TOTALING 3,039 UNITS LOCATED IN MINNESOTA, ILLINOIS, MISSOURI, TEXAS, MARYLAND, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: