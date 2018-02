Feb 27 (Reuters) - HFF Inc:

* HFF INC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND TRANSACTION PRODUCTION RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.85

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 19 PERCENT TO $185.3 MILLION

* NET INCOME PER SHARE FOR Q4, FY 2017 WAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.08/SHARE AS A RESULT OF ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO ENACTMENT OF TAX REFORM ACT