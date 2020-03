March 24 (Reuters) - HG Capital Trust PLC:

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* BELIEVES THAT THERE ARE LIKELY TO BE SHORT-TERM DECLINES IN OVERALL VALUATION OF OUR PORTFOLIO AND THUS IN REPORTED NAV OF HGT

* WILL PROVIDE A FULL REVALUATION OF PORTFOLIO UP TO 31 MARCH ON 11 MAY 2020.