BRIEF-HG Metal Manufacturing Says Applied To Seek Exemption For Suspension Of Business Activities

April 6 (Reuters) - HG Metal Manufacturing Ltd:

* APPLIED TO SEEK EXEMPTION FOR SUSPENSION OF BUSINESS ACTIVITIES IN ORDER TO CONTINUE SUPPLY OF GOODS & SERVICE

* EXPECTS MEASURES AND ANY EXTENSION OF CLOSURE PERIOD TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT GROUP’S CASH FLOW & FINANCIAL POSITION

* ALL OTHER BUSINESS OPERATIONS OF GROUP IN SINGAPORE TO BE CLOSED FROM 7 APRIL TO 4 MAY

* MEASURES INCLUDE GOVERNMENT'S ENHANCED MEASURES TO IMPLEMENT MONTH-LONG "CIRCUIT BREAKER" CAMPAIGN TO CURB SPREAD OF COVID-19