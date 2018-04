BRIEF-Hg Vora Capital Management Acquires Lasalle Hotel Properties Common Stock For Investment Purposes

April 23 (Reuters) - LaSalle Hotel Properties:

* HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC SAYS ACQUIRED LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES’ COMMON STOCK FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES

* HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE, IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES’ MANAGEMENT, BOARD CONCERNING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 8.2 PERCENT STAKE IN LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES AS OF APRIL 23, 2018 - SEC FILING

* HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 7.1 PERCENT STAKE IN LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES AS OF APRIL 2, 2018 - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2HpEmje) Further company coverage: