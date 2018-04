April 2 (Reuters) - LaSalle Hotel Properties:‍​

* HG VORA CAPITAL SAYS HAS ENGAGED AND MAY CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH MANAGEMENT OF LASALLE HOTEL

* HG VORA CAPITAL SAYS INTENDS TO ENGAGE IN TALKS WITH LASALLE HOTEL'S BOARD CONCERNING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL SALE Source text: (bit.ly/2H52bxs) Further company coverage: