FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Hgcapital leads $5.3 bln buyout of Visma
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 29, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Hgcapital leads $5.3 bln buyout of Visma

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Hgcapital:

* Hgcapital leads $5.3 bln buyout of Visma, Europe's largest ever software buyout

* Hgcapital says led the buying investor group and will ultimately represent 41% of Visma equity as a result of this transaction

* GIC, Montagu and ICG are all committing direct capital to the business

* Hgcapital says significant minority investors are Cinven, GIC, Montagu and ICG alongside management who will retain a 7% stake in Visma business

* Hgcapital says will invest a further £238 million in Visma, valuing total business at enterprise value of NOK45 billion (US$5.3 billion) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.