April 26 (Reuters) - HgCapital Trust PLC:

* HG, MANAGER OF HGCAPITAL TRUST PLC (‘ COMPANY’), TODAY ANNOUNCES SALE OF RADIUS TO VISTRA

* COMPANY WILL REALISE ESTIMATED CASH PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY £18.8 MILLION ON COMPLETION OF THIS TRANSACTION

* WOULD REPRESENT AN UPLIFT OF £2.9 MILLION (18%) OR 8 PENCE PER SHARE OVER CARRYING VALUE OF £15.9 MILLION IN NET ASSET VALUE (‘NAV’) OF COMPANY AT 31 MARCH 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)