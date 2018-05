BRIEF-HGGC Commences Cash Tender Offer For Outstanding Shares Of RPX

May 21 (Reuters) - RPX Corp:

* HGGC COMMENCES ALL CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF RPX

* RPX’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT RPX STOCKHOLDERS TENDER THEIR SHARES IN TENDER OFFER

