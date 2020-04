BRIEF-HGL Announces Is Terminating 1 For 4 Entitlement Offer At $0.25 Per Share Announced On 30 Jan

April 14 (Reuters) - HGL Ltd:

* HGL LTD - ANNOUNCES IT IS TERMINATING ITS 1 FOR 4 ENTITLEMENT OFFER AT $0.25 PER NEW SHARE FIRST ANNOUNCED ON 30 JAN

* HGL - SEEKING TO RAISE ABOUT $3.884 MILLION THROUGH NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER AT OFFER PRICE OF $0.20 PER NEW SHARE

* HGL LTD - PROPOSED 5 FOR 16 ACCELERATED PRO-RATA NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER AT AN OFFER PRICE OF $0.20 PER NEW SHARE

* HGL LTD - DEMAND FOR PRODUCTS IN EACH OF HGL’S BUSINESSES ARE CURRENTLY BEING IMPACTED TO SOME EXTENT BY GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS

* HGL LTD - REDUCTION IN YEAR-ON-YEAR REVENUES IN EACH OF HGL’S BUSINESSES LIKELY

* HGL LTD - MADE ADJUSTMENTS IN EMPLOYEE AND OVERHEAD COSTS ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES

* HGL LTD - REGISTERED FOR VARIOUS COVID-19 RELATED GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE SCHEMES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND