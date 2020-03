March 24 (Reuters) - H+H International A/S:

* CO SUSPENDS 2020 OUTLOOK

* H+H INTERNATIONAL - WILL PROVIDE UPDATED OUTLOOK FOR 2020 WHEN THERE IS GREATER CLARITY ON CORONAVIRUS’ IMPACT ON MARKETS

* H+H INTERNATIONAL- CO SEE TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF DISTRIBUTION CENTRES, BUILDINGS SITES IN UK, WHICH MAY IMPACT FY RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: