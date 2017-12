BRIEF-H+H Signs Agreement To Acquire Heidelbergcement's German, Swiss Calcium Silicate Unit Business

Dec 14 (Reuters) - H+H International A/S:

* REG-H+H SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE HEIDELBERGCEMENT’S GERMAN AND SWISS CALCIUM SILICATE UNIT BUSINESS

* ‍TRANSACTION IMPLIES AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF DKK 818 MILLION​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE SETTLED IN CASH AT CLOSING​

* ‍TRANSACTION DOES NOT REQUIRE ANTITRUST APPROVALS; MINOR REGULATORY APPROVALS TO BE OBTAINED IN NEAR FUTURE​

* ‍H+H REITERATES ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2017​

* ‍DANSKE BANK A/S HAS COMMITTED TO FINANCE TRANSACTION​

* - ‍TRANSACTION COSTS EXPECTED TO BE IN REGION OF DKK 25 MILLION OF WHICH ESTIMATED 30% DUE IN 2017 AND WILL BE TREATED AS SPECIAL ITEMS​