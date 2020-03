BRIEF-HHLA FY Profit After Tax And Minority Interests Down 8.0%

March 25 (Reuters) - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG:

* DIVIDEND TO DECLINE BY 12.5 PERCENT TO EUR 0.70 PER CLASS A SHARE, IN ORDER TO PRESERVE LIQUIDITY; PAYOUT RATIO DECLINES TO 52 PERCENT

* FY PROFIT AFTER TAX AND MINORITY INTERESTS FELL BY 8.0 PERCENT.

* IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO MAKE ANY RELIABLE FORECASTS UNDER THESE CONDITIONS, BUT WE CAN ASSUME THAT REVENUE AND OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) FOR PORT LOGISTICS SUBGROUP WILL BE STRONGLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR

* WE CAN EXPECT TO SEE A STRONG DECREASE IN OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) IN 2020

* OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) OF REAL ESTATE SUBGROUP IS ALSO CONSIDERED TO BE POSSIBLY SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURE IN 2020

* ASSUMES THAT ITS LIQUIDITY SHOULD ENABLE COMPANY TO MEET ALL ITS PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS