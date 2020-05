May 12 (Reuters) - HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG :

* Q1 GROUP REVENUE DECREASES BY 3.4 %, GROUP OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) BY 38.6 %

* SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN REVENUE AND EARNINGS EXPECTED FOR 2020 AS A WHOLE

* Q1 OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) DECREASED BY EUR 23.0 MILLION, OR 38.6 %, TO EUR 36.7 MILLION

* Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAX EUR 17.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 38.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)