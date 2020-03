March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:

* HHS - CDC WILL AWARD INITIAL $25 MILLION COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT TO U.S. STATES, LOCAL JURISDICTIONS THAT BORE LARGEST BURDEN OF COVID-19 RESPONSE TO DATE

* HHS - CDC TO AWARD INITIAL $10 MILLION COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT TO STATE, LOCAL JURISDICTIONS TO BEGIN IMPLEMENTATION OF CORONAVIRUS SURVEILLANCE ACROSS U.S.