April 21 (Reuters) - HHS:

* HHS ANNOUNCES NEARLY $1 BILLION IN CARES ACT GRANTS TO SUPPORT OLDER ADULTS AND PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES IN THE COMMUNITY DURING THE COVID-19 EMERGENCY

* HHS - GRANTS WILL FUND HOME-DELIVERED MEALS; RESPITE CARE, OTHER SUPPORT TO FAMILIES, CAREGIVERS; INFORMATION ABOUT AND REFERRAL TO SUPPORTS

* HHS - MAJORITY OF ADDITIONAL FUNDS ($905 MILLION) AWARDED TODAY TO STATES, TERRITORIES, TRIBES FOR SUBSEQUENT ALLOCATION TO LOCAL SERVICE PROVIDERS