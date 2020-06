BRIEF-HHS Announces New Laboratory Data Reporting Guidance For COVID-19 Testing

June 4 (Reuters) - HHS:

* HHS ANNOUNCES NEW LABORATORY DATA REPORTING GUIDANCE FOR COVID-19 TESTING

* HHS - NEW REQUIREMENTS TO GIVE INFORMATION BY INITIATING EPIDEMIOLOGIC CASE INVESTIGATIONS, ASSISTING WITH CONTACT TRACING, ASSESSING AVAILABILITY

* HHS - NEW REQUIREMENTS TO GIVE INFORMATION BY ASSESSING AVAILABILITY & USE OF TESTING RESOURCES, ANTICIPATING POTENTIAL SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES

* HHS - REQUIREMENT TO INCLUDE DEMOGRAPHIC DATA LIKE RACE, ETHNICITY, AGE, SEX TO ENSURE THAT ALL GROUPS HAVE EQUITABLE ACCESS TO TESTING

* HHS - REQUIREMENT TO INCLUDE DEMOGRAPHIC DATA TO ALLOW ACCURATELY DETERMINING BURDEN OF COVID-19 INFECTION ON VULNERABLE GROUPS

* HHS - NEW REQUIRED INFORMATION SHOULD BE MADE AVAILABLE IN ALL REPORTING TO PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENTS, CDC NO LATER THAN AUGUST 1, 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/3dz4Z5p)