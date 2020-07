BRIEF-HHS Announces Over $4 Bln In Additional Relief Payments To Healthcare Providers Impacted By The Coronavirus Pandemic

July 10 (Reuters) - HHS :

* HHS ANNOUNCES OVER $4 BILLION IN ADDITIONAL RELIEF PAYMENTS TO HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS IMPACTED BY THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* HHS - ANNOUNCING ABOUT $3 BILLION IN FUNDING TO HOSPITALS SERVING A LARGE PERCENTAGE OF VULNERABLE POPULATIONS ON THIN MARGINS

* HHS - ABOUT $1 BILLION FUNDING TO SPECIALTY RURAL HOSPITALS, URBAN HOSPITALS WITH SOME RURAL MEDICARE DESIGNATIONS, HOSPITALS IN SMALL METROPOLITAN AREAS

* HHS - EXPECTS TO DISTRIBUTE OVER $3 BILLION ACROSS 215 ACUTE CARE FACILITIES Source text: (bit.ly/3gKBgaQ)