April 6 (Reuters) - HHS:

* HHS - ANNOUNCES UPCOMING FUNDING ACTION TO PROVIDE $186 MILLION FOR COVID-19 RESPONSE

* HHS - CDC WILL SUPPLEMENT EXISTING COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT TO NUMBER OF STATES, LOCAL JURISDICTIONS IDENTIFIED AS CORONAVIRUS “HOT ZONES”

* HHS - CDC WILL SUPPLEMENT EXISTING COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT TO JURISDICTIONS WITH ACCELERATING OR RAPIDLY ACCELERATING COVID-19 CASES