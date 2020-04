April 8 (Reuters) - HHS

* HHS ANNOUNCES VENTILATOR CONTRACT WITH PHILIPS UNDER DEFENSE PRODUCTION ACT

* HHS - TOTAL OF 43,000 VENTILATORS TO BE DELIVERED BY PHILIPS BY THE END OF DEC 2020

* HHS- TOTAL CONTRACT PRICE OF $646.7 MILLION

* HHS- PHILIPS'S CONTRACT IS FOR PRODUCTION SCHEDULE ALLOWING FOR THE DELIVERY OF 2,500 VENTILATORS TO STRATEGIC NATIONAL STOCKPILE BY END OF MAY 2020