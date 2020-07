BRIEF-HHS, Dod Collaborate With Novavax To Produce Covid-19 Investigational Vaccine Doses

July 7 (Reuters) -

* HHS, DOD COLLABORATE WITH NOVAVAX TO PRODUCE MILLIONS OF COVID-19 INVESTIGATIONAL VACCINE DOSES IN COMMERCIAL-SCALE MANUFACTURING DEMONSTRATION PROJECTS

* HHS - BY FUNDING MANUFACTURING EFFORT, FEDERAL GOVERNMENT WILL OWN 100 MILLION DOSES OF INVESTIGATIONAL VACCINE EXPECTED TO RESULT FROM DEMONSTRATION PROJECTS

* HHS - FOR INVESTIGATIONAL VACCINES BEING DEVELOPED TO PREVENT COVID-19, ASSESSMENT WILL BE MADE ON CASE-BY-CASE BASIS DEPENDING ON CLINICAL TRIAL DATA