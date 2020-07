BRIEF-HHS, DoD Partner With Regeneron On Large-Scale Manufacturing Of COVID-19 Investigational Therapy

July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS):

* HHS, DOD COLLABORATE WITH REGENERON ON LARGE-SCALE MANUFACTURING DEMONSTRATION PROJECT OF COVID-19 INVESTIGATIONAL THERAPEUTIC TREATMENT

* HHS SAYS REGENERON ESTIMATES BETWEEN 70,000 AND 300,000 TREATMENT DOSES COULD BE AVAILABLE FROM PROJECT

* HHS SAYS MANUFACTURING DEMONSTRATION PROJECT WILL TAKE PLACE WHILE CLINICAL TRIALS ARE UNDERWAY

* HHS SAYS DOSES OF MEDICINE WILL BE READY TO SHIP IMMEDIATELY IF CLINICAL TRIALS ARE SUCCESSFUL & FDA GRANTS EUA OR APPROVES MEDICINE Source text: (bit.ly/3iDkHPU)