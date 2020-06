BRIEF-HHS - Emergent To Commit Manufacturing Capacity For Production Of Covid-19 Vaccine Candidates

June 1 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc:

* HHS ADDS $628 MILLION TO CONTRACT WITH EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS TO SECURE CDMO MANUFACTURING CAPACITY FOR OPERATION WARP SPEED

* HHS - ANNOUNCED TASK ORDER WITH EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS TO ADVANCE MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES, CAPACITY FOR POTENTIAL COVID-19 VACCINE, THERAPEUTICS

* HHS - EMERGENT TO COMMIT CDMO DRUG SUBSTANCE & DRUG PRODUCT MANUFACTURING CAPACITY OF ABOUT $542.75 MILLION FOR PRODUCTION OF COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATES