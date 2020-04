April 27 (Reuters) - HHS:

* HHS LAUNCHES COVID-19 UNINSURED PROGRAM PORTAL

* NEW PORTAL TO ALLOW HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS CONDUCTING COVID-19 TESTING , TREATMENT FOR UNINSURED INDIVIDUALS TO REQUEST CLAIMS FOR REIMBURSEMENT

* NEW PORTAL ALLOWS CLAIMS FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS CONDUCTING COVID-19 TESTING , TREATMENT FOR UNINSURED INDIVIDUALS ON OR AFTER FEB. 4, 2020