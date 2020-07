July 7 (Reuters) - HHS:

* HHS - LAUNCHES ‘SURGE’ COVID-19 TESTING IN HOTSPOT JURISDICTIONS IN FLORIDA, LOUISIANA AND TEXAS

* HHS - ANNOUNCING FREE COVID-19 TESTING IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA; AND EDINBURG, TEXAS

* HHS - HHS, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ETRUENORTH, EACH OF LOCAL COMMUNITIES, WILL PERFORM SURGE TESTING BY OFFERING 5,000 TESTS PER-CITY PER-DAY

* HHS - TEMPORARY SURGE TESTING SITES WILL BE LIVE ANYWHERE FROM FIVE TO 12 DAYS Source text: [bit.ly/2VR9zVK]