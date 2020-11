BRIEF-HHS Official Says The Agency Has Responded To Every State That Has Requested "Surge Sites" For Covid-19 Testing - Press Call

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* HHS’ BRETT GIROIR SAYS WILL BE SENDING OVER 8 MILLION OF ABBOTT’S BINAXNOW TESTS TO THE STOCKPILE THIS WEEK - PRESS CALL

* HHS OFFICIAL SAYS TESTING COMPANIES TELLING HIM THEY ARE “IN GOOD SHAPE” WHEN IT COMES TO BASIC SUPPLIES NEEDED TO PERFORM COVID-19 TESTING - PRESS CALL

* HHS OFFICIAL SAYS THE AGENCY HAS RESPONDED TO EVERY STATE THAT HAS REQUESTED “SURGE SITES” FOR COVID-19 TESTING - PRESS CALL

* HHS OFFICIAL SAYS THE AGENCY HAS GONE TO 17 STATES AND OVER 500 LOCATIONS TO PERFORM SURGE TESTING FOR COVID-19 - PRESS CALL