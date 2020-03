BRIEF-HHS Says Accelerates Clinical Trials, Prepares For Manufacturing Of Covid-19 Vaccines

March 30 (Reuters) - HHS:

* HHS SAYS ACCELERATES CLINICAL TRIALS, PREPARES FOR MANUFACTURING OF COVID-19 VACCINES

* HHS SAYS BARDA TO SUPPORT NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF JANSSEN’S COVID-19 INVESTIGATIONAL VACCINE, AD26 SARS-COV-2

* HHS SAYS WORKING WITH JANSSEN RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT & MODERNA THERAPEUTICS TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT,MANUFACTURING OF VACCINES TO PREVENT COVID-19

* HHS - JANSSEN’S PHASE 1 TRIAL SET TO BEGIN NO LATER THAN FALL 2020 WITH GOAL TO MAKE COVID-19 VACCINE AVAILABLE FOR EMERGENCY USE IN U.S. IN EARLY 2021

* HHS SAYS BARDA WILL COLLABORATE WITH MODERNA TO PREPARE FOR PHASE 2 & 3 CLINICAL TRIALS OF A VACCINE KNOWN AS SARS-COV-2 MRNA-1273

* HHS - MODERNA VACCINE BECOMES LATEST EMERGENCY MEDICAL PRODUCT TO TRANSITION FROM NIAID TO BARDA FOR LATE-STAGE DEVELOPMENT WITH GOAL OF FDA LICENSURE