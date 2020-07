July 9 (Reuters) - HHS :

* HHS SAYS AWARDED MORE THAN $21 MILLION TO SUPPORT HEALTH CENTERS’ COVID-19 RESPONSE EFFORTS

* HHS SAYS $17 MILLION OF INVESTMENT SUPPORTS 78 HEALTH CENTER PROGRAM LOOK-ALIKES WITH FUNDING TO EXPAND CAPACITY FOR COVID-19 TESTING Source text : (bit.ly/3iJzLeN)