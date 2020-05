May 18 (Reuters) -

* HHS DELIVERS FUNDING TO EXPAND COVID-19 TESTING CAPACITY FOR STATES, TERRITORIES, TRIBES

* HHS SAYS DELIVERING $11 BILLION IN NEW FUNDING TO SUPPORT TESTING FOR COVID-19

* HHS SAYS IHS TO PROVIDE $750 MILLION TO IHS, TRIBAL, AND URBAN INDIAN HEALTH PROGRAMS TO EXPAND TESTING CAPACITY AND TESTING-RELATED ACTIVITIES

* HHS SAYS CDC WILL PROVIDE $10.25 BILLION TO STATES, TERRITORIES, AND LOCAL JURISDICTIONS