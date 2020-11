Nov 20 (Reuters) - HHS:

* HAVE FINALIZED A REGULATION THAT ENCOURAGES LOWER LIST PRICES AND REDUCED OUT-OF-POCKET SPENDING ON PRESCRIPTION DRUGS

* FINAL RULE EXCLUDES REDUCTIONS IN PRICE OFFERED BY DRUG MANUFACTURERS TO PBMS AND PART D PLANS FROM THE SAFE HARBOR’S DEFINITION OF “DISCOUNT”

* FINAL RULE CREATES A NEW SAFE HARBOR DESIGNED SPECIFICALLY FOR PRICE REDUCTIONS ON PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS Source text : (bit.ly/2IPYdh7)