BRIEF-HHS Says Operation Warp Speed Aims To Deliver 300 Mln Doses Of A Safe, Effective Vaccine For COVID-19 By Jan 2021

June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Department Of Health And Human Services:

* U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES - OPERATION WARP SPEED AIMS TO DELIVER 300 MILLION DOSES OF A SAFE, EFFECTIVE VACCINE FOR COVID-19 BY JAN 2021

* HHS - OWS TO ALLOW COUNTERMEASURES SUCH AS A VACCINE TO BE DELIVERED TO PATIENTS MORE RAPIDLY WHILE ADHERING TO STANDARDS FOR SAFETY & EFFICACY

* HHS - OWS IS A PARTNERSHIP AMONG COMPONENTS OF HHS, INCLUDING CDC, FDA, NIH, & BARDA, AND THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

* HHS - OWS WILL COORDINATE EXISTING HHS-WIDE EFFORTS, INCLUDING NIH’S COVID-19 THERAPEUTIC INTERVENTIONS AND VACCINES PARTNERSHIP

* HHS - OWS WILL EXPAND DOMESTIC MANUFACTURING & SUPPLIES OF SPECIALIZED MATERIALS AND RESOURCES, SUCH AS GLASS VIALS

* HHS - PLANS FOR A TIERED APPROACH TO COVID-19 VACCINE DISTRIBUTION

* HHS - 14 COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATES ARE BEING NARROWED DOWN TO ABOUT SEVEN CANDIDATES

* HHS - AS A CONDITION OF RECEIVING SUPPORT FROM OWS, COS TO PROVIDE TO THE U.S. GOVERNMENT AN ALLOCATION OF COUNTERMEASURES DEVELOPED Source text: (bit.ly/2YaWPLr)