Feb 25 (Reuters) -

* CDC official Schuchat says believes immediate risk from coronavirus in U.S. remains low

* CDC official Schuchat says “no longer a question of if” a coronavirus pandemic will happen, but when it will happen

* NIH’s Fauci says a possible coronavirus vaccine could be tested in humans in a phase 1 trial within a month and a half

* NIH’s Fauci says the earliest a coronavirus vaccine could be tested and available to public would be a year or a year and a half

* NIH’s Fauci says testing on effectiveness of gilead’s potential antiviral coronavirus treatment could be done in a “reasonable amount of time”

* FDA Commissioner Hahn says outbreak will likely disrupt medical supply chain in U.S., including potential shortages

* FDA Commissioner Hahn says there could be shortages in personal protective equipment

* HHS Secretary Azar says U.S. intends to keep travel restrictions with China in place for the moment

* HHS Secretary Azar says coronavirus is currently contained in u.s., but “we expect to see more cases”

* HHS Secretary Azar says as we see more coronavirus cases "we might have to take community mitigation" efforts