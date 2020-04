April 17 (Reuters) - HHS:

* HHS SECRETARY AZAR STATEMENT ON NEW PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP NATIONAL STRATEGY FOR COVID-19 THERAPIES AND VACCINES

* HHS- NIH AND FOUNDATION FOR NIH ANNOUNCED PLANS UNDERWAY TO LAUNCH PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP WITH MORE THAN A DOZEN BIOPHARMACEUTICAL COS

* HHS- NIH & FOUNDATION FOR NIH'S PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP KNOWN AS ACCELERATING COVID-19 THERAPEUTIC INTERVENTIONS AND VACCINES PARTNERSHIP Source text: (bit.ly/2xt72Z6)