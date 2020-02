Feb 7 (Reuters) -

* HHS SECRETARY AZAR SAYS NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE TO TAP INTO AUTHORTY TO TRANSFER FUNDS FROM HHS FOR CORONAVIRUS

* HHS SECRETARY AZAR SAYS IT’S PREMATURE TO ASK CONGRESS FOR ADDITIONAL FUNDS TO SUPPORT THE OUTBREAK RESPONSE

* HHS SECRETARY AZAR SAYS US IS STILL WAITING TO GET GREEN LIGHT TO SEND US EXPERTS TO CHINA (Reporting By Michael Erman)