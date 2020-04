BRIEF-HHS Signs Agreement With Dupont To provide TYVEK Protective Suits For U.S. Healthcare Workers

April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:

* HHS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH DUPONT TO EXPEDITE DELIVERY OF PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE) FOR U.S. HEALTHCARE WORKERS

* U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES - DUPONT TO DELIVER 450,000 TYVEK SUITS TO U.S. FROM HANOI, VIETNAM MANUFACTURING FACILITY THIS WEEK

* HHS - ANTICIPATES RECEIVING 2.25 MILLION TYVEK SUITS OVER NEXT 5 WEEKS WITH OPTION TO CONTINUE PURCHASING UP TO 4.5 MILLION TYVEK SUITS

* HHS - U.S. GOVERNMENT TO SHIP RAW MATERIAL TO VIETNAM EACH WEEK FOR MANUFACTURING FACILITY TO CONTINUE PRODUCING TYVEK SUITS

* HHS - THROUGH GOVERNMENT TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT, FEDEX WILL TRANSPORT TYVEK SUITS FROM VIETNAM TO STRATEGIC NATIONAL STOCKPILE IN U.S.