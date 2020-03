BRIEF-HHS Supports Development Of First High-Throughput Covid-19 Diagnostic Test

March 9 (Reuters) - Hologic Inc:

* HHS Supports Development Of First High-Throughput Covid-19 Diagnostic Test

* HHS - HOLOGIC’S MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC TEST BECOMES FIRST COVID-19 PRODUCT SELECTED FOR DEVELOPMENT THROUGH ASPR’S STREAMLINED SELECTION PROCESS

* HHS - BARDA TO CONTRIBUTE $699,000 TO ACCELERATE HOLOGIC’S DEVELOPMENT OF TEST THAT DETECTS GENETIC MATERIAL OF SARS-COV-2, VIRUS THAT CAUSES COVID-19

* HHS SAYS THE MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC TEST RESULTS COULD BE AVAILABLE TO CLINICIANS IN LESS THAN THREE HOURS

* HHS - MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC TEST FROM HOLOGIC WILL BE DESIGNED FOR USE WITH HOLOGIC’S PANTHER FUSION SYSTEM

* HHS- BARDA & HOLOGIC EXPECT NECESSARY DEVELOPMENT IN WEEKS THAT WOULD ALLOW FDA TO CONSIDER GRANTING EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FOR DIAGNOSTIC TEST Source text: (bit.ly/2wJEGsw) Further company coverage: