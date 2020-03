March 18 (Reuters) - HHS-

* HHS SUPPORTS MESA BIOTECH TO DEVELOP A RAPID DIAGNOSTIC TO DETECT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS

* HHS - BARDA WILL PROVIDE MESA BIOTECH WITH TECHNICAL EXPERTISE, $561,330 IN IMMEDIATE FUNDING TO PURSUE EVENTUAL FDA APPROVAL

* HHS - MESA BIOTECH CAN COMPLETE WORK NEEDED TO REQUEST EUA FROM FDA FOR ACCULA COVID-19 POINT-OF-CARE TEST IN 2 MONTHS OF AWARD WITH BARDA AID