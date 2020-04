April 10 (Reuters) - HHS:

* HHS - TO BEGIN IMMEDIATE DELIVERY OF INITIAL $30 BILLION OF CARES ACT PROVIDER RELIEF FUNDING

* HHS - PARTNERING WITH UNITEDHEALTH TO DELIVER INITIAL $30 BILLION DISTRIBUTION OF CARES ACT PROVIDER RELIEF FUNDING TO PROVIDERS AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE Source text: [bit.ly/2xiOcDL] (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)